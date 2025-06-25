Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 48.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $340.47 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.07, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

