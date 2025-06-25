Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 10.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $215.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $356.20 and last traded at $355.01. Approximately 74,597,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 101,100,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.16.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.58.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

