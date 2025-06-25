Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.2%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $205.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.