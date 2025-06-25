The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Acquires £270,690 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Stearn acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,867 ($52.64) per share, for a total transaction of £270,690 ($368,486.25).

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,912 ($53.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,462 ($47.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,588.54 ($76.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,144.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,887.07.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

Featured Stories

