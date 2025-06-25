The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Acquires £270,690 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Stearn acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,867 ($52.64) per share, for a total transaction of £270,690 ($368,486.25).
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,912 ($53.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,462 ($47.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,588.54 ($76.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,144.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,887.07.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.
