The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.40 and traded as high as $14.58. The China Fund shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 69,733 shares changing hands.

The China Fund Stock Up 1.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth $183,000.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

