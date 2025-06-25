The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.