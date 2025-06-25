The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $187.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $219.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Cfra Research raised Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

SAM opened at $196.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $190.98 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.30%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 300.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $104,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 576.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

