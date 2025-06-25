The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $116.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.08.

DG opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

