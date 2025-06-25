The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

RTX opened at $141.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

