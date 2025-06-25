The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPC. Santander began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 576,438 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,766,000 after purchasing an additional 389,967 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 785,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 341,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 221,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

