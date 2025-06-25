The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SJM stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -37.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.