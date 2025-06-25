The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $56.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 166,472 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after buying an additional 1,399,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

