Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Purchases 49 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £136.71 ($186.10).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194.40 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($4.36).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

