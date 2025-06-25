Traders Buy High Volume of Mobileye Global Call Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 18,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 9,527 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. The trade was a 38.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,155,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $15,276,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $14,940,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 724,695 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 9.3%

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 148.23 and a beta of 0.48. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 160.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

