Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,651 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 156% compared to the average daily volume of 1,037 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 87,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $111,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,332.48. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 157,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $201,212.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,610,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,797.12. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,257 shares of company stock valued at $585,253. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 123,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 114.5% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 5,808.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.53. Gevo has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 193.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

