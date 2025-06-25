Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 17,881 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 11,689 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $52,663.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,553.75. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 422,177 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $12,737,080.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,182,237.28. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,498,002 shares of company stock worth $78,256,529. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Lemonade by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lemonade by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

