Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chipotle Mexican Grill Call Options (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 103,572 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,606 call options.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.