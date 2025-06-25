Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 100,333 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 268% compared to the average daily volume of 27,293 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.8%

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.03. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $97.87.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

