Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $429.13 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

