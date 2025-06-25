Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,474.81 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,416.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,351.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,532.47.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. The trade was a 69.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

