Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,532.47.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,474.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,416.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.99. Transdigm Group has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,480. The trade was a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

