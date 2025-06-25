Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 22,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 18,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

