Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 38.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,861.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 57,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,533,387.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 239,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,459.32. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,606.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,725. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

