VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 437,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1546 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

