Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

