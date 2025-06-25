Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $222.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.15.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

