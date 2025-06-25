Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,963,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $279.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $279.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

