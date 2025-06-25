Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $276.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $279.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

