Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,389 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

