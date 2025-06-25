Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

