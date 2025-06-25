Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTR. Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of VTR opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ventas has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

