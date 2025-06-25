Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Veralto were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. This represents a 64.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,629 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

