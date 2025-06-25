Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) versus FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Critical Comparison

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and FAR”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.45 billion 0.80 -$34.11 million ($0.16) -46.79 FAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

FAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

This table compares Vermilion Energy and FAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -1.71% -1.22% -0.54% FAR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vermilion Energy and FAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 FAR 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAR has a beta of 5.43, meaning that its share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats FAR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010. FAR Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

