Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $160.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share traded as high as $96.36 and last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 785743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $107.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.10.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 359,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,788.47. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $811,432.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,377,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,107,040.48. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,965,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,881 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. Analysts forecast that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

