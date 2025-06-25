Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.58% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $107.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Get Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRNA

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Stock Up 0.2%

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock opened at $97.22 on Monday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $99.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vikas Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,440 shares in the company, valued at $664,004.80. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,278,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,980,508.80. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,965,800 shares of company stock worth $20,056,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,457,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,539,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 1,146,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,491,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 4th quarter valued at $84,568,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,466,000 after buying an additional 624,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.