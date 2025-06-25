W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

