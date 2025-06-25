Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.