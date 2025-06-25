Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 860,660 shares changing hands.
Water Technologies International Trading Down 25.0%
About Water Technologies International
Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Water Technologies International
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.