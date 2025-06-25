WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 163.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WVE

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of WVE opened at $6.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. WAVE Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -1.04.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,493.15. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WAVE Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.