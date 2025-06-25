Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after acquiring an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HP by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after acquiring an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $229,320,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

