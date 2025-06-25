Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 187.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CATX. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Brookline Capital Management raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.
In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CFO Juan Graham purchased 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $79,546.50. This represents a 1,649.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,799.99. The trade was a 45.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,647,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 924,196 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,304,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 882,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
