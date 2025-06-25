Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cantaloupe (CTLP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ: CTLP) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.50.

6/17/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/16/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/22/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2025 – Cantaloupe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

CTLP opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $804.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 8,886.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

