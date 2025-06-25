Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cantaloupe (CTLP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ: CTLP) in the last few weeks:
- 6/17/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.50.
- 6/17/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/17/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/17/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/16/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 6/16/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/22/2025 – Cantaloupe was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/21/2025 – Cantaloupe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
CTLP opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $804.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.36.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.