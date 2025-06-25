Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

