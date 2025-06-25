Wendy Becker Acquires 545 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,820.75 ($10,646.27).

GSK Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,410 ($19.19) on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678.68 ($22.85). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,431.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,414.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The stock has a market cap of £57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,862.50 ($25.35).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

