Westpark Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Westpark Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.62 price target on the stock.

The Glimpse Group Trading Up 0.8%

VRAR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 74.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.