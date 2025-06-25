What is B. Riley’s Estimate for CATX Q2 Earnings?

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATX. Scotiabank started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 22,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,017.92. This trade represents a 58.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,799.99. This trade represents a 45.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.