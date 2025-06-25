What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for BTAI Q1 Earnings?

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($24.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTAI. Wall Street Zen raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8%

BTAI opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

