What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for KBR Q2 Earnings?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KBR. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. KBR has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in KBR by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in KBR by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

