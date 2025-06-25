Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stake Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $4,378,000. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 310,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

