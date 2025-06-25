WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $40.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WillScot from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on WillScot from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,559 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,555,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in WillScot by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in WillScot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Stock Up 4.5%

WillScot stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. WillScot has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

